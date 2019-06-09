NEW YORK — Second baseman Robinson Cano of the New York Mets is right back on the injured list.

Four days after returning to the lineup, he was placed on the 10-day IL again by the team with tightness in his left quadriceps. The move was made Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after Cano aggravated the injury Wednesday night in his first game since May 22.

Cano, an eight-time All-Star, said he feels good but agrees with the team’s decision because he’s had only two at-bats in two weeks and wants to be able to play a full game and contribute offensively as soon as he comes back. Cano, 36, said he’s scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Syracuse or Double-A Binghamton.

The move means Cano will miss two games against the New York Yankees, his former team, at Yankee Stadium this week.

To replace him on the roster, New York selected the contract of right-handed reliever Tim Peterson from Syracuse.

YANKEES: Starter Domingo German was placed on the injured list with a hip flexor, another blow to the pitching staff.

German has been ineffective in his past three starts but didn’t tell the Yankees about his injury until Saturday.

Manager Aaron Boone said German will undergo an MRI on Monday.

FRANK LUCCHESI, who replaced the fired Billy Martin as Texas manager in 1975 and was punched by a player upset over a demotion two years later, died at age 92.

Lucchesi managed in the minor leagues for 17 years before taking over in Philadelphia in 1970. He managed the Phillies for two full seasons and part of a third in 1972. He was a coach for the Rangers when he replaced Martin and managed Texas all of 1976.

During spring training in 1977, second baseman Lenny Randle was upset over being benched and punched Lucchesi, sending him to the hospital. Lucchesi was fired during the season with the Rangers at 31-31.

