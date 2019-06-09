HORSE RACING

A second horse in two days and 29th this season has died at Santa Anita, where management has chosen to continue racing at the California track for the rest of the current meet.

Truffalino collapsed in the final stages of the third race on turf Sunday. A track spokesman says the 3-year-old filly died of a heart attack.

Truffalino was trained by Hall of Famer Richard Mandella and was ridden by Joe Talamo.

A day earlier, Formal Dude pulled up in the 10th race and was vanned off the track after breaking down nearing the finish line.

The California Horse Racing Board has recommended that the track suspend the remaining days of its meet, which is set to end June 23. However, Santa Anita management has chosen to continue racing.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Sloppy defense and careless goalkeeping in Cincinnati sent the United States to another disconcerting loss, 3-0 to Venezuela in the Americans’ final exhibition before the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Venezuela surged ahead 3-0 in the first 36 minutes with the help of two goals by Salomon Rondon.

The U.S. dropped a pair of exhibitions in a five-day span while preparing for its Gold Cup opener June 18 against Guyana in St. Paul, Minnesota – the first competitive match for the Americans in 20 months.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Former Michigan standout Charles Matthews is dealing with a significant knee injury as the NBA draft approaches.

Agent Adam Pensack confirmed that Matthews tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a workout with the Boston Celtics and will have surgery. Matthews is skipping his final season of eligibility.

WNBA: Tina Charles scored 21 points and Bria Hartley added 17 to help the New York Liberty end a franchise-long 17-game losing streak with an 88-78 win over the Las Vegas Aces in White Plains, New York.

n Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Alyssa Thomas also recorded a double-double for the Connecticut Sun in a 65-59 road win against the Atlanta Dream.

n Cheyenne Parker came off the bench and had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Chicago Sky held off the visiting Seattle Storm, 78-71.

n Brittney Griner scored 26 points, DeWanna Bonner added 25 and the visiting Phoenix Mercury used a dominant first half to defeat the Indiana Fever, 94-87.

n Tianna Hawkins and Aerial Powers combined for 39 points off the bench, and the Washington Mystics cruised to an 86-62 home victory over the winless Dallas Wings.

BOXING

HALL OF FAME: Two-division champions James McGirt, Donald Curry and Julian Jackson were inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, along with Tony DeMarco in the old-timer category; promoter Don Elbaum; referee/judge Guy Jutras; publicist Lee Samuels; and broadcaster Teddy Atlas.

Puerto Rican journalist Mario Rivera Martino was selected posthumously.

AUTO RACING

OXFORD PLAINS: Ray Christian III of Uncasville, Connecticut, took the lead early and raced to victory in the Super Late Model feature Saturday night.

Earlier leader Ryan Deane of Winterport finished second, ahead of Turner’s Shawn Martin.

Other feature winners were Jordan Russell of Norway, Street Stock; Brian Hiscock of Turner, Bandits; Kyle Glover of Oxford, Figure 8; and Owen Stuart of Naples, Rookies.

Share

< Previous

Next >