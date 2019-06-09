NICE, France — Ellen White got England off to a winning start Sunday at the Women’s World Cup, curling in a shot to give the 2015 semifinalists a 2-1 victory against tournament newcomers Scotland.

In a dominant first half, Nikita Parris scored on a penalty in the 14th minute before White struck in the 40th.

But there was no repeat of England’s 6-0 rout of its neighbor at the European Championship two years ago, with Scotland ensuring it was a nervy end for England Coach Phil Neville’s side after Claire Emslie pulled one back in the 79th.

But the 20th-ranked Scots couldn’t produce an equalizer against No. 3 England in Group D.

Despite FIFA’s attempts to talk up ticket sales at the World Cup, the stadium in Nice was only about a third full with the attendance given as 13,188.

ITALY 2, AUSTRALIA 1: Barbara Bonansea scored twice, including the winner in stoppage time, as Italy scored an upset at Valencienne, France.

Bonansea got past Australian captain Sam Kerr with a header that caught goalkeeper Lydia Williams off guard in the fifth minute of stoppage time. She also had the equalizer in the 56th minute for the 15th-ranked Italians, who are making their first appearance in the World Cup since 1999.

Kerr, playing in her third World Cup, scored her first-ever goal in the tournament in the 22nd minute for the sixth-ranked Matildas.

BRAZIL 3, JAMAICA 0: Cristiane scored all three goals at Grenoble, France, and Brazil spoiled Jamaica’s first-ever Women’s World Cup match with a 3-0 victory on Sunday.

Cristiane’s goal in the 64th minute came on a free kick that curled just under the crossbar. She also scored in the 15th and 50th minutes for the Brazilians, who were playing without their star, Marta, who has a left thigh injury.

The loss could have been worse for the Reggae Girlz, but goalkeeper Sydney Schneider stopped Andressa’s penalty kick in the 38th minute.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles