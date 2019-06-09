NICE, France — Ellen White got England off to a winning start Sunday at the Women’s World Cup, curling in a shot to give the 2015 semifinalists a 2-1 victory against tournament newcomers Scotland.

In a dominant first half, Nikita Parris scored on a penalty in the 14th minute before White struck in the 40th.

But there was no repeat of England’s 6-0 rout of its neighbor at the European Championship two years ago, with Scotland ensuring it was a nervy end for England Coach Phil Neville’s side after Claire Emslie pulled one back in the 79th.

But the 20th-ranked Scots couldn’t produce an equalizer against No. 3 England in Group D.

Despite FIFA’s attempts to talk up ticket sales at the World Cup, the stadium in Nice was only about a third full with the attendance given as 13,188.

ITALY 2, AUSTRALIA 1: Barbara Bonansea scored twice, including the winner in stoppage time, as Italy scored an upset at Valencienne, France.

Bonansea got past Australian captain Sam Kerr with a header that caught goalkeeper Lydia Williams off guard in the fifth minute of stoppage time. She also had the equalizer in the 56th minute for the 15th-ranked Italians, who are making their first appearance in the World Cup since 1999.

Kerr, playing in her third World Cup, scored her first-ever goal in the tournament in the 22nd minute for the sixth-ranked Matildas.

BRAZIL 3, JAMAICA 0: Cristiane scored all three goals at Grenoble, France, and Brazil spoiled Jamaica’s first-ever Women’s World Cup match with a 3-0 victory on Sunday.

Cristiane’s goal in the 64th minute came on a free kick that curled just under the crossbar. She also scored in the 15th and 50th minutes for the Brazilians, who were playing without their star, Marta, who has a left thigh injury.

The loss could have been worse for the Reggae Girlz, but goalkeeper Sydney Schneider stopped Andressa’s penalty kick in the 38th minute.

