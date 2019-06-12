NEW HIRES

Pat Thatcher joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty in Portland.

Thatcher was previously a top agent for Sotheby’s International Realty on Cape Cod from 2009-2019.

PROMOTIONS

Paul Charpentier was named vice president and academic dean at Southern Maine Community College following a nationwide search.

Charpentier has worked at SMCC for 24 years as a faculty member and administrator. He has served as interim academic dean for nearly two years.

Teresa Lincoln was promoted to executive assistant at Katahdin Trust.

Lincoln joined Katahdin Trust in 1998 and served in the credit control department for 21 years until her recent promotion.

cPort Credit Union announced four promotions.

Jennifer Baickle was named senior branch manager of its Forest Avenue branch.

Baickle began her career at cPort in 2012 as a teller and was most recently branch manager of the Riverside branch.

Kelly Chaisson was named vice president of lending.

Chaisson most recently served as director of lending. She began her career at cPort in 2009.

Kelsey Marquis was promoted to chief financial officer and senior vice president.

Marquis began her career at cPort in 2010, and was most recently the vice president of finance at cPort.

Alicia Roberts was named vice president of human resources.

Roberts began her career at cPort in 2013 as executive assistant.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

David Kerr, DDS, a dentist who practices in Portland, was recognized by the Maine Dental Association with its President’s Award.

Kerr, president-elect of the MDA Executive Board, was recognized for making significant and meaningful contributions to the profession.

