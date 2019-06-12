FOOTBALL

The New England Patriots filed tampering charges Wednesday against the Houston Texans for their attempted general manager hire of Nick Caserio, ESPN reported.

The NFL is reportedly set to begin an investigation.

The Texans fired their GM Brian Gaine last Friday – a day after the Patriots Super Bowl ring ceremony. Caserio was at the ceremony along with former Patriots team chaplain Jack Easterby. Easterby left Foxboro this offseason to become Houston’s executive vice president of team development.

On the day the Texans fired Gaine, they requested permission to interview Caserio, New England’s director of player personnel. The Patriots reportedly never answered.

• Patriots running back Sony Michel missed the latter stages of the team’s offseason program because of a recent arthroscopic surgery on his knee, a source confirmed, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.

• The Kansas City Chiefs signed All-Pro offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz to a one-year extension that could keep him with the team through the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old Schwartz has not missed a snap in his seven-year career, a streak that began with four seasons in Cleveland and continued the past three seasons in Kansas City.

• Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk says nobody with the team will ever wear Eddie George’s No. 27 nor the No. 9 of the late Steve McNair again.

Strunk announced that the franchise will retire both numbers Sept. 15 at their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

George and McNair helped the franchise through its difficult relocation from Houston to Tennessee to its lone Super Bowl berth.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Jeremy Rivera drove in three runs, and the Portland Sea Dogs pulled away late in a 6-1 victory over the Altoona Curve in the middle game of a three-game series in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Rivera’s ground out gave Portland a 1-0 lead in the sixth, and Luke Tendler added a solo homer in the seventh. After Altoona (31-31) got one back in the bottom of the inning, Rivera keyed a three-run eighth for Portland (22-39) with a two-run single.

Sea Dogs starter Tanner Houck picked up his sixth win of the season, allowing one run on six hits in six innings. He struck out six in his first start since a career-high 11-strikeout performance.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Four-time champion Chris Froome will miss this year’s race after a “bad crash” in training on Wednesday.

Team INEOS leader Dave Brailsford said Froome sustained a suspected fractured femur in a 40 mph crash.

The British rider was being airlifted to a hospital, Brailsford said at the Criterium du Dauphine race in southeastern France.

Froome was practicing on the route of the 16-mile fourth stage of the eight-day Dauphine race, which would have been the 34-year-old rider’s first time-trial test this season.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: Milos Raonic edged past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) to reach the quarterfinals in Germany.

The sixth-seeded Raonic hit 24 aces to beat Tsonga in 2 hours, 27 minutes. He next faces Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who beat fourth-seeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-5.

Also, Lucas Pouille upset third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2, and Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff eased to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Rain delayed the start of play for 3 hours.

INJURIES: Defending champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from next week’s Birmingham Classic because of an arm injury that ruled her out of the French Open, but is still hopeful of playing at Wimbledon.

• Andy Murray says he is playing tennis “pretty much pain-free” following hip surgery in January and is hoping to compete in singles “at some stage this year.”

