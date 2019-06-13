LOS ANGELES — The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers have placed shortstop Corey Seager on the injured list because of a left hamstring strain.

The move made Thursday is the result of Seager getting hurt in the ninth inning of a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Dodgers say he had an MRI that revealed a strain less severe than initially believed.

Seager is batting .278 with 21 doubles, eight homers and 38 RBI.

YANKEES: The team could get Giancarlo Stanton back next week, and fellow outfielder Aaron Judge also is getting closer after being sidelined by a strained left oblique.

Stanton is taking his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for its weekend series at Durham. He homered twice for Class A Tampa on Wednesday night.

If Stanton gets through this weekend with no problems, he could be activated before Tuesday’s game at home against Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old Stanton hasn’t played for the Yankees since March 31 because of biceps, shoulder and calf injuries.

Judge hasn’t played since April 20, but has hit during simulated games at the club’s minor league complex in Florida. He could join Stanton at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this weekend, though Manager Aaron Boone said Judge probably would need a little bit longer stint with the Triple-A club.

The Yankees placed Kendrys Morales on the 10-day injured list because of a left calf strain.

PHILLIES: Philadelphia acquired utilityman Brad Miller from the New York Yankees for cash.

Miller hit .250 with one homer and four RBI for the Indians this season and was batting .294 with 10 homers and 29 RBI for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

