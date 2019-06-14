Books, Lines & Thinkers Book Discussions:

June 27: Following Atticus, by Tom Ryan, 6 p.m.
July 25: When Books Went to War, by Molly Guptill Manning, 6 p.m.
Aug. 29: The Last Policeman, by Ben H. Winters, 6 p.m.
Sept. 26: Mary and O’Neil, by Justin Cronin, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 24: The Dirty Life, by Kristin Kimball, 5:30 p.m.
These titles are available in trade paperback editions.
Discussions are open to all and are free of charge.
Each meeting is independent of the others, and the public is invited to attend the one or ones of their choice.
