DETROIT — Cleveland’s Jake Bauers hit for the cycle, and the Indians routed the Detroit Tigers 13-4 on Friday night after scoring eight runs in the fourth inning.

Bauers singled and tripled in that inning. He also hit a double in the second and a two-run homer in the eighth, becoming the first Cleveland player to hit for the cycle since Rajai Davis did it at Toronto on July 2, 2016.

Leonys Martin’s three-run homer highlighted Cleveland’s eight-run fourth. The Indians sent 13 men to the plate that inning, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 10-3 advantage. The first six batters of the inning reached base.

Adam Plutko (3-1) allowed two earned runs and five hits in six innings for Cleveland. He walked one and struck out six.

The 23-year-old Bauers came into the game hitting just .209.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3: Max Scherzer struck out 10 in seven innings, Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered and Washington won at home.

Scherzer (5-5) leads the National League with 136 strikeouts. He gave up two runs and three hits, including home runs by Carson Kelly and Nick Ahmed.

This was Scherzer’s third straight win overall and he improved to 6-0 lifetime against Arizona – he started his big league career with the Diamondbacks in 2008.

CARDINALS SWEEP METS: Dexter Fowler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer moments after Paul DeJong’s tying shot in the eighth inning, and visiting St. Louis won 9-5 to sweep an odd doubleheader.

Hours earlier, DeJong helped the Cardinals complete a rally that started the night before, grounding an RBI single against Edwin Díaz in the 10th inning of a 5-4 win. The series opener Thursday was suspended following 8 1/2 innings, right after Harrison Bader drove in the tying run with a two-out double off Díaz in the rain. It took St. Louis 18 minutes to complete the victory.

DeJong tied the late game at 5 with a leadoff homer against Jeurys Familia (2-1). It was DeJong’s 12th homer of the season, including one off NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom on Thursday.

After a double by Yadier Molina and a walk by Bader, Fowler drove a ball into the visiting bullpen in center field, admiring the shot and taking an easy jog around the bases.

Familia gave New York its major league-leading 16th blown save. He was booed loudly after striking out pitcher John Gant to end the inning and has a 6.91 ERA after signing a $30 million, three-year free agent deal this offseason.



PIRATES 11, MARLINS 0: Steven Brault scattered eight hits over six innings, and host Pittsburgh stopped a seven-game slide.

Brault (3-1) was hit on his left leg by Starlin Castro’s line drive in the first, but it didn’t seem to affect him very much. The left-hander struck out six and walked none. He also went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Colin Moran drove in a career-high five runs with two singles and a homer and Bryan Reynolds had a career-best four hits for the Pirates, who got their first win since June 6 against Atlanta. They finished with 18 hits, matching a season high.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 7, REDS 1: Roughned Odor hit his fourth career grand slam, Delino DeShields singled and drove in a run during a reunion with his dad, and Texas went with its bullpen from start to finish to win at Cincinnati.

Odor’s homer off Wandy Peralta highlighted a game full of Rangers moments that included Elvis Andrus’ second theft of home on the back end of a double steal.

DeShields was participating in a game with his father – Reds first base coach Delino – for the first time in the majors. He singled off Tyler Mahle (2-7) to start a two-run rally in the first inning, scored a run and added a sacrifice fly.

The Rangers went with a bullpen day, using reliever Jesse Chavez as a starter for the fourth time this season. He allowed one hit in a season-high three scoreless innings and contributed his second career hit . Brett Martin (1-0) got his first major league win as four Rangers relievers combined on a five-hitter. Drew Smyly pitched the last three for his first save.

NOTES

YANKEES: The New York Yankees might have their most feared sluggers back in the lineup soon after Aaron Judge joined Giancarlo Stanton on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Judge, making his first rehab appearance, was the designated hitter Friday night at Durham. He was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. Stanton was in right field after the Yankees transferred him from Class A Tampa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was 1 for 3 with a three-run homer.

Judge, the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star, has been sidelined since April 20 because of a strained left oblique. Stanton, the 2017 NL MVP, has not played for the Yankees since March 31 because of biceps, shoulder and calf injuries.

Boone said Stanton could be ready to rejoin the club after the weekend as long as he doesn’t experience any setbacks. The Yankees open a 10-game homestand Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Judge will probably need a little more time with the Triple-A club. Boone said the plan was to have him serve as the DH the first two games before playing him in the outfield.

INDIANS: Ace Corey Kluber has been cleared to work on strength building after having his broken arm evaluated.

Manager Terry Francona said the report on Kluber was good. He said Kluber has “the go ahead to do strengthening stuff” and will be re-evaluated in a couple more weeks.

Kluber is 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner broke his pitching arm when he was hit by a line drive May 1.

