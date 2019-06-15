On behalf of the Class of 1973 at Maine Maritime Academy, I would like to thank the Maine State Police, first responders and any civilians who helped our classmate Robert “Bob” Konieczko of Kingfield in the one-vehicle rollover in Turner on Tuesday.
Bob was a great guy and will be sorely missed by his family and classmates.
Brad Cahill
Woolwich
