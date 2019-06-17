Yes! Staff Writer Scott Thistle’s recent story (“New law to make Maine first state with paid sick time that covers more than getting sick,” May 28) was welcome news to read.

The new law, requiring businesses with 10 or more employees to give their staff as much as 40 hours of paid time yearly for illness or family emergencies, will greatly benefit working caregivers. As Americans continue to age, more American workers will be trying to manage two jobs – helping and supporting their loved ones and working their own careers.

Multitasking may be possible initially; however, as a loved one’s physical and/or mental health declines, working caregivers may need more and more time away from their desks to tend to other matters. Even when at the office, a working caregiver may easily be sidetracked from the job at hand – thinking and/or worrying about their loved one. At the very least, distracted employees may be nonproductive – depending on the job, a lack of focus can be very dangerous.

As a former co-caregiver, I experienced this problem firsthand. Fortunately, my employer was willing to reduce my working hours to part-time, allowing me more scheduling flexibility for caregiving responsibilities. This naturally reduced my income; however, I felt that my parents were my priority.

Working caregivers should not be penalized financially or feel forced to choose between caring and careers. This new law is long overdue and, hopefully, will encourage other states to follow suit.

Rick Lauber

author, “The Successful Caregiver’s Guide” and “Caregiver’s Guide for Canadians”

Edmonton, Alberta

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: