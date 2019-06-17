BASEBALL

Luke Tendler hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Jeremy Rivera added a two-run shot in the sixth as the visiting Portland Sea Dogs (26-40) cruised to a 6-3 victory Monday night against the Erie SeaWolves (31-33).

Portland starter Tanner Houck allowed three earned runs on four hits in six innings, striking out three with four walks.

Jarren Duran had an RBI double and Jhon Nunez followed with a run-scoring single in the fifth for the Sea Dogs, who matched their longest winning streak of the season at four games.

NECBL: Nick Howie scored on a passed ball with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to break a tie as the Sanford Mainers (3-5) collected a 3-2 victory against the visiting Winnipesaukee Muskrats (1-7).

CMG LEAGUE: Jacob Gautreau allowed two hits in six innings, striking out eight as Tucker Ford (1-3) shut out Bruno’s 8-0 in the opener at Yarmouth. Nico DiMillo had a two-run single to in a six-run fourth as Bruno’s (3-1) won the second game, 8-6.

• Saco-Biddeford Savings scored four runs in the first inning, on RBI singles from Calvin Camire and Mark Reali and a two-run double from Delano Hale, and beat Kennebunk 8-6 at Biddeford.

• After Falmouth scored seven runs in the top of the fourth, Gorham answered with six in its half, then rallied for an 8-7 in the opener at Gorham. In the second game, Peter McCluskey had two hits as Falmouth shut out Gorham, 8-0.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Quarterback Josh McCown announced he’s retiring after a career that spanned 16 seasons and included stints with 10 teams.

McCown , who turns 40 on July 4, wrote in a piece for The Players’ Tribune that he’ll be helping coach his two sons – also quarterbacks – in high school this year.

TENNIS

QUEEN’S CLUB: Marin Cilic began defense of his title at the grass-court event in London with a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Christian Garin in the first round.

Cilic, a Wimbledon finalist in 2017, raced through the first set in 20 minutes before encountering more resistance from his Chilean opponent.

HALLE OPEN: Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov bounced back from first-round losses in Stuttgart last week to reach the second round in Germany.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL: Cody Master’s first triple of the season drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Taylor Floyd held off Arkansas in the ninth and Texas Tech stayed alive in the College World Series with a 5-4 victory at Omaha, Nebraska.

The No. 8 national seed Red Raiders (45-19) bounced back from a 5-3 loss to Michigan and await the loser of the game between the Wolverines and Florida State. No. 5 Arkansas (46-20) was eliminated in two games a year after making it to the finals.

BASKETBALL

AUSTRALIAN LEAGUE: American teenager LaMelo Ball, the brother of Lonzo Ball, signed with the Illawarra Hawks for the upcoming season.

Ball, a 17-year-old guard, is rated as one of the best U.S. high school basketball players and is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2020 NBA draft.

GOLF

OPEN RATINGS: This year’s U.S. Open was the most watched since Fox started televising the event in 2015. Nielsen ratings showed Sunday’s final round averaged 7.31 million viewers and peaked at 10.17 viewers from 9:15 to 9:30 p.m., when Gary Woodland clinched his first major.

The final round saw an increase of 44 percent over last year, when an average of 5.09 million watched. It was the first time since 2013 that the final round averaged over seven million. The 2013 U.S. Open on NBC averaged 8.4 million for the final 18 holes.

– Staff and news services

