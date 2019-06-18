NEW HIRES

Karyn MacLeod joins Katahdin Trust in Scarborough as vice president, commercial services officer.

MacLeod brings 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, she served at Bangor Savings Bank in Portland as vice president, commercial relationship manager. She lives in Scarborough.

Sam Hornblower joined Dufour Tax Group in Portland.

Hornblower graduated from the University of Southern Maine in May with a degree in business administration, with an accounting concentration.

Roger LaChapelle was named interim principal of St. Dominic Academy in Auburn, which serves students in grades 6-12.

LaChapelle is a retired educator, having previously served as principal at Gardiner Area High School and Lewiston High School.

PROMOTIONS

Atlantic Brewing Co. of Bar Harbor announced the promotion of Alexander Maffucci to corporate president. Maffucci joined Atlantic Brewing nearly a decade ago. He had served as director of operations since 2017.

Share

< Previous

Next >