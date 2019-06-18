PERU — Police say a motorcycle rider has been killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Peru.
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Tuesday morning.
WGME-TV reports that the victim is identified as 63-year-old Milton Parlin, of Livermore.
Police say the pickup truck driver was also injured but survived. The driver was taken to a hospital.
Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Celtics
Report: Celtics’ Horford to become unrestricted free agent
-
Local & State
Motorcycle rider dies in collision in Oxford County
-
Facing My Addiction
Diversion of Suboxone to the street shouldn't discourage more access
-
Cops & Courts
Jury finds John Williams guilty of murdering Cpl. Eugene Cole
-
Nation & World
Scientists think they know why dogs have eyes that tug at our hearts