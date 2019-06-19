A leaking water main valve on Forest Avenue near University of Southern Maine is expected to snarl traffic throughout the afternoon and the evening commute on Wednesday, the city said.

A crew is already on site repairing the leak, but the work will delay traffic, the city said.

Michelle Clements, spokeswoman for the Portland Water District, said the leak is located on a section of pipe that was part of a larger water main replacement project.

There was no interruption of water service related to the leak because residents and businesses in the area were already connected to temporary lines while the main replacement work was ongoing.

