TORRINGTON, Conn. — A man who promised he would turn himself in if his wanted post got 15,000 “likes” on the Torrington Police Department Facebook has made good on his promise, officials said, but not until the post reached more than 29,000 “likes.”

Jose Simms, 29, was wanted for seven counts of failure to appear in court, prompting Torrington police to share his wanted poster on their Facebook page on May 22.

Simms, apparently spotting the post, reached out to police, saying he would come in if the post reached 20,000 “likes.” Police officials countered with 10,000 “likes” and the cops and the suspect split the difference at 15,000.

But as the number soared well past 15,000, Simms had yet to turn himself in, police said. Tips and leads poured in from there.

On Wednesday, nearly a month after promising to turn himself in, Simms called the Enfield police to come pick him up, officials said.

At the time he turned himself in, Torrington police said the Facebook post had more than 29,000 “likes” and more than 1,700 comments.

Simms was taken into custody and charged with four counts of first-degree failure to appear and three counts of second-degree failure to appear.

He was held on $30,500 bail and was scheduled to face a judge in Torrington on Wednesday.

