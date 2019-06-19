A 5-year-old child in Topsham received severe injuries after she was bitten in the face by a dog, according to police.

Police say the child was bitten by the 1-year-old dog while she was being babysat Wednesday at the Katie Lane home of the dog’s owners. The child sustained “severe lacerations” to her facial area and was taken to Maine Medical Center by Life Flight helicopters, according to Topsham police.

The incident occurred when the child was petting the dog, which police identified as a German Shepherd mix.

“The dog did not display any indication of agitation or aggressive behavior toward the child or other children present inside the home,” Topsham police said in a statement. “The owners have cooperated fully with the investigation and the dog does not have any history of aggressive behavior.”

Police did not identify the child or the dog owners. The child’s family is friends with the dog owners, police said.

The dog was taken to the Androscoggin Animal Hospital.

There are no pending charges in connection with the incident, police said.

