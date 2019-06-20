Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 7 to 14.

Summonses

6/7 at 12:04 a.m. Veexay Dethsy, 27, of Devereaux Circle, South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

6/7 at 8:37 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/7 at 9:17 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Longwoods Road.

6/7 at 1:51 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

6/7 at 2:13 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

6/8 at 1:51 a.m. Assist State Police.

6/9 at 12:10 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

6/9 at 2:20 p.m. Alarm on Clearwater Drive.

6/9 at 4:02 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

6/9 at 7:18 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

6/9 at 11:46 p.m. Alarm on Woodville Road.

6/10 at 12:21 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Longwoods Road.

6/10 at 10:35 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Brook Road.

6/11 at 4:14 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

6/11 at 9:43 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

6/12 at 10:13 a.m. Accident at Leighton and Falmouth roads.

6/12 at 10:38 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/12 at 10:59 a.m. Assist Yarmouth.

6/12 at 12:35 p.m. Accident on Mackworth Island.

6/12 at 9:20 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

6/13 at 11:53 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

6/13 at 3:19 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/13 at 4:58 p.m. Structure fire on Phillips Road.

6/13 at 9:44 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from June 7 to 14.

