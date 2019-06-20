The Baxter House Museum on South Street in Gorham will be open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through August. The museum, built in 1797, is located next to Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.

Gazebo concerts

The free summer concert series at the gazebo adjacent to Baxter Memorial Library gets under way from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, with the Bluegrass band World Famous Grassholes.

The series will continue through Aug. 6. Parking is available along South Street (Route 114) or in the Gorham Municipal Center lot off Ball Park Road.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 13 that the U.S. public debt was $22,025,897,802,924.26.

