OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Former Portland Fire Chief Frederick LaMontagne has been hired as the town of Old Orchard Beach’s new fire chief.

LaMontagne was unanimously voted in by the Town Council on Tuesday night. He fills a position vacated by Ed Dube, who retired in April. Sherman Lahaie has served as the interim chief.

LaMontagne will earn an annual salary of $92,000.

Town Manager Larry Mead said there was a selection committee comprised of himself, Lahaie, interim deputy fire chief Brett Jones, Human Resources Manager Fran Beaulieu and Scarborough Fire Chief Michael Thurum. The committee interviewed six candidates and unanimously chose LaMontagne, said Mead.

LaMontagne worked in the Portland Fire Department for 28 years, and rose through the ranks, serving as fire chief for 10 years, said Mead. LaMontagne began his vocation as a firefighter as a call force member of the Gorham Fire Department at the age of 15, and continued as an active member, and continued his service to in Gorham, even after being hired in Portland until he became the fire chief in Portland, said Mead. While in the Gorham Fire Department’s call force, LaMontagne served as lieutenant, captain and deputy chief, said Mead.

While working as the assistant city manager in Portland, Mead said, he had the opportunity to work directly with LaMontagne for four years.

“I witnessed first hand the excellent work that he did during his tenure as Portland’s fire chief,” said Mead. “He has outstanding communication skills, and he has proven management capabilities in multiple areas including budget and finance, personnel and labor relations. He’s a great collaborator, he’s a problem solver, and he’s committed to community outreach and community interaction.”

Mead said he was excited to have the opportunity to work with LaMontagne in Old Orchard Beach.

“I’m confident that under Chief LaMontagne’s leadership, our Old Orchard Beach Fire Department is going to rise to a level of excellence that’s going to make it a model for other communities in Maine,” said Mead.

LaMontagne spoke briefly at the council meeting, expressing enthusiasm for the opportunity to work for the town.

“I will work tirelessly to exceed your expectations and lead the men and women of the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department,” said LaMontagne.

LaMontagne will be coming to the Old Orchard Beach Department after a break from the public sector. After retiring from the Portland Fire Department in January 2012 at the age of 48, he worked seven years at Majella Global Technology, a software company in Portland, with his last position there as chief executive officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

