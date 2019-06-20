WESTBROOK — Ward 1 Councilor Brendan Rielly announced Monday that he will be stepping down in August.

Rielly, who previously announced he would not seek reelection in November, said at the City Council meeting that he would leave office early to allow the person who takes his place to “get their feet wet.”

A caucus can be held after Rielly vacates the seat Aug. 1 for Democrats to appoint someone to fill the seat until the November election, Council Chairman Gary Rairdon said in an interview Tuesday. He expects the seat to be filled a week or two after Rielly steps down.

City Clerk Angela Holmes said although historically a caucus has been held in such cases, it is not necessary to hold one for this kind of appointment, which the City Council can make on its own.

Rielly has been a councilor since 2002 and was a council president for more than 12 years.

At the meeting Monday night, the City Council approved the Saccarappa Park easement so Sappi North America can store a crane there while removing its dams on the Presumpscot River.

Also approved was $15,000 from Idexx for a summer program for teens and the awarding of $388,375 bid to Shaw Brothers of Gorham for Stroudwater Street paving.

The Committee of the Whole also approved a consolidation of polling places, following the election last Tuesday when Wards 1-4 voted at the Westbrook Community Center. The armory, previously a polling place, is unavailable due to “military necessity,” city officials have said.

The polling place change requires a public hearing, which is slated for sometime July.

Chance Viles can be reached at 780-9092 or [email protected] Follow Chance on Twitter: @chanceviles.

