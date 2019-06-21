LINCOLN — Authorities say one person was killed in a collision in Maine.
The Bangor Daily News reports that three other people were injured in the head-on crash Friday afternoon on Route 6 in Lincoln. Two cars collided into each other and left the road closed for several hours.
Lincoln Public Safety Director Daniel Summers says the person who died was driving one of the cars. Authorities have not released the name of the victim pending notification of next-of-kin.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
