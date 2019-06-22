BALTIMORE — A gunman opened fire on a crowd in East Baltimore early Saturday morning, killing a 19-year-old man and injuring four others in one of several overnight shootings, Baltimore Police said.

The shooting was one of several across the city overnight. A total of eight people were shot – two of whom were killed – in about a two-hour span.

Police said the quintuple shooting occurred just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday when police were called to the Milton-Montford neighborhood. Detectives said an unidentified male suspect approached the crowd and began shooting.

Responding officers found a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man who had both been shot in the stomach. They were taken to an area hospital, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead, police said.

While still on the scene, investigators were notified of three walk-in shooting victims at an area hospital.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder, a 19-year-old man was shot in the chin, and a 20-year-old male was shot in the arm and leg.

Just before 1 a.m., Northern District officers were called to area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim who had been shot in both legs.

Police said he is in stable condition, but they did not identify where the shooting occurred.

Just before 2 a.m., police said, another man was shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition; homicide detectives were notified.

Police said later that the man had died.

At 2:38 a.m., a patrol officer at Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue in West Baltimore was approached by a man who had been shot in the thigh. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police determined he had been shot by an unidentified suspect.

