COLLEGES

A University of Connecticut official said the school is working to return to the Big East for basketball and other sports.

The official confirmed there have been talks with the Big East but said no invitation has been extended.

UConn is changing presidents and isn’t expected to finalize any move until Thomas Katsouleas takes over in August. The official said the school also hasn’t decided what to do with its football program, a sport the Big East doesn’t offer.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP: Kyle Larson won the pole at Sonoma Raceway in California for the third consecutive year, navigating the course’s new layout with ease.

Larson reached an average lap speed of 95.712 mph in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to earn his first pole of the season on his home track. William Byron was second for Hendrick Motorsports, barely behind Larson at 95.669 mph, making an all-Chevy front row Sunday.

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton again peaked when it mattered to clinch a record-extending 86th career pole position, at the French Grand Prix in Le Castellet.

Hamilton, a five-time world champion, finished 0.286 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who was quickest in the first two sections of qualifying and earlier topped the third and final practice session.

TENNIS

BIRMINGHAM CLASSIC: French Open champion Ashleigh Barty will play Julia Goerges for the title Sunday in England, and clinch the world No. 1 spot if she wins.

Barty extended her winning streak to 11 matches and secured her third final of the season with a 6-4, 6-4 win over a two-time runner-up, Barbora Strycova. Goerges defeated Petra Martic of Croatia 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

HALLE OPEN: Roger Federer will play David Goffin in the final in Germany as he bids for a record-extending 10th title in the event.

TRACK AND FIELD

ACCUSATION DENIED: Caster Semenya was accused by the IAAF, the sport’s governing body, of intentionally running slowly at times to mask her alleged advantage from elevated natural testosterone, according to recently released court documents.

Semenya angrily denied the accusation.

HORSE RACING

SANTA ANITA: A 30th horse died at the track in Arcadia, California, on the last weekend of racing before the facility closes for the season.

A spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board said a 4-year-old gelding, American Currency, was injured while exercising on the training track and was euthanized.

SOCCER

AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS: Underdogs had a big day at the event in Egypt as Uganda won on its return to the tournament after 41 years and Madagascar held Guinea to a draw on its debut.

Burundi, another tournament first-timer, pushed Nigeria all the way before losing 200.Uganda defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2-0.

PLAYER DIES: Thalles Lima de Conceicaao Penha, a former Vasco de Gama striker in Brazil, was one of the two people who died from a motorcycle crash outside Rio de Janeiro. Thalles was 24.

– Staff and news services

Share

< Previous

Next >