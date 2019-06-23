I started to read the Mueller report when I was in Florida for the winter, and what did I find? Small print, single-spaced, no pictures – ugh, I’ll just wait for the movie, I thought, or at least for televised hearings. But I had bought the book and so I kept on reading.

Then I found myself wanting to talk to others who were also reading it. I found reading it for myself and not just listening to someone tell me about it was a compelling experience. I asked my friends and family if they were reading it. No luck – “no time,” they said, “we’re too busy.”

I called the local senior college and asked if they had a book group going. No. How about the public library? Same answer. I inquired at the bookstore – they knew of no groups reading the book, but I was welcome to put up a note on the bulletin board and try to get one started.

The senior college called back and said I could submit a proposal and encouraged me to keep it nonpolitical. Is that even possible, I wondered, in this hyperpartisan climate? It sometimes feels like the very existence of the Mueller report is “political.” It’s worth a try, I thought, and submitted a proposal.

Then lo – I got an email from the church I attend in Orland Beach, Florida, when I’m there in the winter. I’m thrilled to hear they are starting a study group to read the report. I hope lots of churches, schools, libraries, adult education programs and bookstores throughout the country do the same. Let’s read it for ourselves and not just rely on learning about its contents from others.

Nancy P. Greenleaf

Portland and Ponce Inlet, Fla.

