The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office on Sunday released the names of seven people who died in an accident Friday evening, when a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with 10 motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire.

The deceased are Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire.

Police are still reconstructing the scene, and the National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, an employee of Westfield Transport in Springfield, Massachusetts, was the driver of the truck, and he survived the accident, according to The Associated Press.

The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Friday on Route. 2, a two-lane highway in Randolph, New Hampshire, according to police.

Hundreds gathered Sunday for a Blessing of the Bikes ceremony in Columbia, New Hampshire, mourning those who died in the accident, according to the AP.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >