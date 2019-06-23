TENNIS

Roger Federer set another benchmark in his remarkable career by winning his 10th Halle Open title on Sunday in Halle, Germany.

The Swiss great defeated David Goffin 7-6 (2), 6-1 to extend his record of wins at the grass-court tournament and claim his 10th at an individual event for the first time. Only Rafael Nadal had previously achieved the feat in the Open era.

Goffin made life difficult for Federer in the first set, forcing him to save three break points without having to face any of his own, but the world No. 3 upped his level in the tie break and maintained it from there to win his 102nd tour-level title in just over an hour.

BIRMINGHAM CLASSIC: Ashleigh Barty defeated Julia Goerges 6-3, 7-5 to win the title at Birmingham, England, a victory that ensures the Australian will be No. 1 in the rankings on Monday.

The 23-year-old Barty, who lost the final to Petra Kvitova in 2017, did not drop a set all week at the grass-court tournament, and she fought back from being 4-5 down in the second set to beat the German in 1 hour, 28 minutes.

QUEEN’S CLUB: Feliciano Lopez outlasted Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) in London to win the title and reaffirm his status as the grass-court tournament’s oldest winner.

The veteran Spaniard was already its oldest winner when he took the title in 2017. The now 37-year-old Lopez was playing his first final since defeating Marin Cilic in the decider two years ago.

TRACK AND FIELD

U20 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: James Olivier, a University of Maine freshman from Augusta, won the 800 meters with a time of 1 minutes, 50.67 seconds at the event in Miramar, Florida.

Olivier’s victory qualifies him to run in the Pan American U20 Championships in Costa Rica from July 19-21.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton comfortably won the French Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to clinch a sixth victory this season and extend his championship lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 36 points.

Bottas, who made a poor start from second on the grid, finished in second place, a massive 18 seconds back.

INDYCAR: Alexander Rossi took the lead in the first turn of the first lap, and then drove away from the rest of the field to win at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Rossi led 54 of 55 laps, only relinquishing the lead when he made pit stops, and finished more than 28 seconds ahead of Will Power.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Cheyenne Parker scored 22 points and the Chicago Sky ended the Connecticut Sun’s seven-game winning streak with a 95-73 victory at home.

HOCKEY

NHL: Commissioner Gary Bettman and union chief Don Fehr are in favor of rebooting the World Cup of Hockey and holding it every four years.

The stumbling block to laying out a long-term calendar of international competition, however, is the hot-button topic of the NHL’s participation in the Winter Olympics after skipping out on South Korea last year.

Fehr told the Associated Press during the NHL draft weekend in Vancouver, British Columbia, he prefers to have both the World Cup and Olympics on the calendar. And he expects that to be a topic of discussion with formal labor negotiations set to begin this summer.

Bettman is on board when it comes to the World Cup, which was last held in 2016. But he’s not committing to the NHL’s return to the Winter Games.

