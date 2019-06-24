COLLEGES

Jimmy Kerr homered for the third time in the College World Series, and Michigan beat Vanderbilt 7-4 in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals Monday night at Omaha, Nebraska.

The Wolverines (50-20), who barely got into the NCAA tournament after a poor finish to the regular season, are seeking the school’s first baseball championship since 1962. Ohio State is the last Big Ten school to take home the title, winning it all in 1966.

Game 2 is Tuesday night.

UCONN: The presidents of the schools in the Big East voted by conference call to extend an invitation to Connecticut to rejoin the league for basketball and other sports.

UConn has a Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday, when it is expected to accept the invitation, and an announcement is expected from the Big East as early as Thursday.

Women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma cautioned that the move from the American Athletic Conference doesn’t mean a return to the glory days of the old Big East. He noted the conference isn’t the same one that once included schools such as Notre Dame and Louisville.

BASEBALL

NECBL: Kevin Brenning drove in three runs and Christian Scafidi struck out eight to lead the visiting Vermont Mountaineers (6-7) to a 12-1 victory over the Sanford Mainers (5-8).

Connor Tate had two doubles and Brandon Lankford scored on a wild pitch for the Mainers in the ninth.

CMG FINANCIAL: Ethan Scott drove in two runs to lead Bonny Eagle (1-4) to a 3-1 victory against Greely (0-3) at Cumberland. Scott hit an RBI single in the first inning and singled in another to make it 3-0 in the second. Shaun Brilliant led Bonny Eagle with three hits. Dawson Jowett hit an RBI single in the fifth for Greely.

OLYMPICS

TRAIL ORDERED: Lamine Diack, once one of the most influential men in Olympic sport, was ordered to stand trial in France for his alleged role in a system of corruption, extortion and doping cover-ups during his reign at the top of athletics.

Diack, 86, was head of the IAAF, the governing body for track and field, for nearly 16 years. Arrested in France in 2015, he will be tried on charges of corruption, influence-trafficking, and money laundering, a French judicial official said.

2028 GAMES: The 2028 Olympic Games should turn a record $1 billion profit, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Oakland Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams for two joint practices before the teams play in their exhibition opener.

The Raiders said the practices will be held Aug. 7-8 at their training camp facility in Napa, California. The teams are scheduled to play a preseason game Aug. 10 in Oakland.

TENNIS

CANADIAN OUT: Bianca Andreescu, 19, who is Canada’s highest-ranked player at No. 25, won’t play at Wimbledon because she needs more time to recover from a shoulder injury.

Andreescu was seeded 22nd when she withdrew from the French Open ahead of her second-round match against Sofia Kenin because of the right shoulder problem.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said there is a “99 percent chance” Rio de Janeiro will host the Brazilian Grand Prix starting in 2021 – the latest in a battle with Sao Paulo, the current host city.

Bolsonaro said plans are “already very far along,” although Chase Carey, the Formula One CEO, said they are negotiating.

SOCCER

COPA AMERICA: Uruguay beat defending champion Chile 1-0 at Rio de Janeiro to claim the top spot of Group C.

Uruguay will face Peru in the quarterfinals Saturday, and Chile will play in Sao Paulo against Colombia, which has won all three of its matches and is yet to concede a goal in the tournament. Ecuador and Japan drew 1-1 in the other match of Group C; both were eliminated from the tournament.

– Staff and news services

Share

< Previous

Next >