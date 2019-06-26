BASEBALL

Mason Hickman and Jake Eder combined for 14 strikeouts, Vanderbilt knocked out Michigan ace Karl Kauffmann in the fourth inning, and the Commodores won the College World Series with an 8-2 victory in Game 3 of the finals Wednesday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

Vandy (59-12) won its second title in four CWS appearances, all since 2011. The other came in 2014.

Hickman struck out 10 in six innings and limited the Wolverines (50-22) to one hit after he gave up three in a row to start the game.

NECBL: Scout Knotts hit a three-run double in the first inning, and the North Adams Steeplecats (10-4) went on to a 5-3 win over the Sanford Mainers (5-9) at North Adams, Massachusetts, in a game that was called in the fifth inning because of rain.

Ryan Turenne drove in two runs for Sanford.

CMG FINANCIAL LEAGUE: Jake Tinsman’s RBI single capped a four-run rally in the seventh that lifted Spectrum Health (2-0) to a 6-5 win over Falmouth (1-5) in the first game of a doubleheader at Cape Elizabeth.

Falmouth had scored five runs in the top of the seventh.

Tinsman drove in three runs in the second game as Spectrum won 11-5.

COLLEGES

BIG EAST: The University of Connecticut Board of Trustees voted to accept an invitation to move its basketball and most other athletic teams to the Big East from the American Athletic Conference.

The teams are expected to begin play in the Big East at the start of the 2020-21 academic year.

The school has not said what it plans to do with its football program, a sport not offered by the Big East.

BROADCASTING

RETIREMENT: Bob Ley, an anchor at ESPN since the network’s launch 40 years ago, announced his retirement.

Ley, 64, was ESPN’s longest-tenured anchor, joining “SportsCenter” on the channel’s third day of operation on Sept. 9, 1979. He hosted “Outside The Lines,” an investigative news program, from its launch in 1990 until he took a sabbatical last September.

FOOTBALL

NFL: League investigators met with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill for eight hours as part of an investigation following a child abuse probe, the Kansas City Star reported.

Hill is facing a potential suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol accepted a one-year player option for next season.

The value is approximately $25.6 million, marking the final year of a five-year contract Gasol, 34, signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015.

OLYMPICS

BOXING: The IOC stripped Olympic status from troubled boxing body AIBA and will now organize qualifying and final tournaments for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Olympic inquiry panel chairman Nenad Lalovic said AIBA created “very serious reputational, legal and financial risks” for the IOC and its American stakeholders.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON: Roger Federer was seeded above Rafael Nadal for Wimbledon, despite the Spaniard’s being higher in the rankings.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is seeded No. 1, with Federer second and Nadal third – a reverse of their rankings.

The men’s seedings are based on the rankings, but with extra points for grass-court tournaments in the last year.

The women’s seedings follow the rankings, with Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 ahead of Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is 11th.

EASTBOURNE: Angelique Kerber will meet Simona Halep in the quarterfinals at Eastbourne, England, after they won their third-round matches.

Share

< Previous

Next >