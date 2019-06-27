BRUNSWICK — Two police officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after their cruisers collided on Gurnet Road Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. by the Goodwill Store at 21 Gurnet Road.

Cmdr. Mark Waltz said police got a call that there was a wanted person in the area of Applebee’s. Two responded to the call, and both were driving north on Gurnet Road — one in the left lane and one in the right.

Waltz said the officer in the right lane spotted the person they were looking for in a vehicle that drove past in the opposite direction. The officer tried to make a U-turn to pursue the vehicle, but didn’t see the other cruiser in his blind spot.

He said the two officers driving were Joshua Bernier and Christopher Wolongevicz, but declined to say which officer made the U-turn. Both were taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and treated and released for minor injuries. Waltz expected them to be back at work Wednesday night.

Waltz said the crash will be reviewed by the department’s crash review board to see if it was avoidable.

The airbags deployed in one of the cruisers. Waltz said Wednesday the police department’s insurance company hadn’t yet determined if either will be considered totaled. One cruiser was at Roland’s Auto Body and the other was still in storage at Atlantic Coast Towing.

Waltz declined to release photos of the cruisers.

Police didn’t apprehend the wanted person, according to Waltz.

