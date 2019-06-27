CÔTE SAINT-LUC, QUEBEC—The Southern Maine River Rats club team – including Bronson Damon and Garren Post, who both play for Westbrook High School during the school year – ventured north to Canada over the June 21-23 weekend. Specifically, the squad descended on Côte Saint-Luc, a suburb of Montreal, Quebec, to take part in the Rockies Elite School’s Out Summer Invitational tournament, where they ultimately emerged the victors. Damon, Post and the rest of the River Rats will continue their fast-paced summer as they travel to Cooperstown, New York for another tournament from June 28-30.

