Bake sale

First Congregational Church of Gray’s Women’s Fellowship Bake Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon July 6, rain or shine, in front of Shop N Save at the Gray Plaza, Route 100. Treat yourself to cakes, brownies, cookies, breads and more.

For more information, call 657-4279.

Women and the vote

Author Anne Gass will give a talk, “We Demand: America’s First Cross-Country Automobile Trip for a Cause,” at 6:30 p.m. July 9 at the Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. The talk, which will be accompanied by historic slides, traces a trip four women embarked on in 1915 to collect signatures demanding women’s right to vote. For information, go to gray.lib.me.us

Bugs and butterflies

Jim Nutting of the Butterfly and Insect Museum in Lisbon Falls and Jon Wallace, a retired science teacher, will explore the world of bugs and butterflies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, with visitors to the Maine Wildlife Park. They’ll have examples of butterflies from Maine and beyond to compare with live arthropods from throughout the world, fossils that show how these animals have changed over time, exoskeletons and some insectivorous plants.

On the following Saturday, July 6, the New England Mineral Association will be featured.

For more information, call 657-4977, ext. 0 or go to mainewildlifepark.com

Town needs you

From the Blueberry Festival to the Zoning Board of Appeals, the town has a number of openings on a number of town committees. To learn more about volunteering to serve on one of the panels, go to graymaine.org

Free summer meals

Summer Food Service Meals are available for kids and teens,18 and under, Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 9. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Russell School, 8 Park Road, and from 8:30-9:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the GNG High School courtyard, 10 Libby Hill Road. No applications are needed. Meals must be eaten on site. For more information, contact Wendy Ordway at 657-9331 or email [email protected]

Longest Day 5K results

For the second year in a row, Matthew Yamatin finished first with a time 18:53 in the June 21 Longest Day 5K at Libby Hill. Eleven-year-old Rahel Delaney was the first female finisher at 24:00.

