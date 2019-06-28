SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The boys from Madison are making it look easy in the U.S. Senior Open.

For the second straight day, Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, friends and competitors since their junior years in Madison, Wisconsin, took apart the rain-softened Warren Golf Course, each carding bogey-free rounds of 6-under 64 in the second round Friday.

Stricker broke the tournament 36-hole record at 14-under 126, a day after shooting an event-record 62.

Kelly, a playoff winner over Stricker and Retief Goosen last week in the Madison event Stricker hosts, is two strokes back, one ahead of David Toms, the defending champ who was the co-leader after the first round.

“I’ve known Jerry from a young age when we were playing amateur events and junior events across Wisconsin,” said the 52-year-old Stricker, the Regions Tradition winner last month for his first major title. “It’s good to see him playing well. I knew this course would set up well for him. He’s doing everything well as it shows from winning last week.”

Stricker has plenty of motivation from his loss Sunday, when he missed a birdie putt on the final hole of regulation and bogeyed the first playoff hole.

PGA: Nate Lashley shot a 5-under 67 to top the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard for the second straight day at Detroit.

Lashley had a 14-under 130 total.

Cameron Champ was a stroke back after a 65. He played the front nine in 8-under 28, matching the lowest nine-hole score on the PGA Tour this season. Champ was under par for seven straight holes, also matching the best of the season on the tour. He cooled off on the steamy day with a 1-over 37 on the back nine.

Dustin Johnson, the world’s second-ranked player, and the U.S. Open champion, Gary Woodland, finished at 2 under to miss the cut by two strokes.

LPGA: Inbee Park of South Korea had five straight birdies in a 9-under 62 to take the first-round lead in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Rogers, Arkansas.

Seeking her 20th Tour victory and first since early last year, Park began the birdie run on the second hole of the round that started on No. 10. She also birdied the par-5 18th to make the turn at 6-under 29 and added three birdies on the second nine.

Park is trying to win for the second time in the event after taking the 2013 title.

Paula Creamer, Carlota Ciganda and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong were a stroke back.

EUROPEAN: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa took a four-shot lead over Sergio Garcia and three other golfers at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters in Sotogrande, Spain.

Bezuidenhout carded a 3-under 68 to reach 8 under for the tournament after two rounds. He started with a 66 that included eight birdies and three bogeys.

“I just kept it in play really nicely,” Bezuidenhout said. “That’s the key thing here, hitting fairways. I was driving it really well. On a course like this you can score well if you hit the fairways but if you don’t you can really struggle.”

Garcia, the tournament host, shot a 1-over 72 to stay at 4 under, with Bradley Dredge of Wales, and fellow Spaniards Adri Arnaus and Alvaro Quiros.

Share

« Previous

Next »