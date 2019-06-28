JUPITER, Fla. — Professional golfer Michelle Wie said Friday she’ll take a break for the rest of the year to try and get healthy.

Wie had surgery on her right hand in October and tried to return in February, completing one tournament. She sat out a month, then returned to the LPGA Tour’s first major and also to her hometown event in Hawaii, both times missing the cut. After withdrawing from the U.S. Women’s Open, Wie, 29, played in the Women’s PGA Championship in Minnesota and shot rounds of 84-82.

In an Instagram post Friday, Wie said, “After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf.” She said that will be her best chance to “finally get healthy.”

