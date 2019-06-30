PHILADELPHIA — Darren Mattocks scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute Sunday and Jamaica beat Panama 1-0 to advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.

Mattocks converted after Michael Murillo was whistled for a handball in the box. Mattocks, a forward for FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer, entered the game two minutes earlier.

Andre Blake, the Philadelphia Union’s goalkeeper, made two big saves, including one on Abdiel Arroyo in the 43rd minute en route to the shutout.

Panama goalkeeper Luis Mejia had a good stop on Junior Flemmings in the 58th minute.

Jamaica, a finalist in the 2017 Gold Cup, advanced to play in the semifinals Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The Reggae Boyz have made it to the semifinal round in three straight Gold Cups.

Jamaica defender Damion Lowe will miss the semifinal after receiving a 90th-minute yellow card for time-wasting.

UNITED STATES midfielder Weston McKennie, 20, extended his contract with Schalke of the German league by two years to 2024.

McKennie joined Schalke from FC Dallas in 2016. He impressed with the club’s under-19s before making his German league debut on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

McKennie made 22 league appearances for the senior team in his next season, helping the side finish as runner-up and reach the semifinals of the German Cup, but Schalke fared badly last season, finishing 14th after flirting with relegation in the 18-team division. Still, McKennie made 24 appearances last season.

Share

« Previous

Next »