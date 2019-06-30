3-6 p.m. July 6, Beers in the Barn Festival, Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $30-$60, 21-plus. wolfesneck.org.

Sample beers (and kombucha and cider) from two dozen breweries featuring ingredients that have been grown, foraged or harvested from the forest, fields and waterways of Maine. Lift your tasting glass at historic Mallett Barn to support Wolfe’s Neck Center in training the next generation of farmers, and connecting people with their food, agriculture and the environment. Premium admission ($60) includes early access (2 p.m.) to special brews.

7:30-9:30 p.m. July 13, Concert with Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport, free.

Let this be the summer you take advantage of L.L. Bean’s summer concert series of too-good-to-be-free shows. Set out your lawn blanket and enjoy Nashville group Gone West featuring two-time Grammy winner Colbie Caillat in four-part harmony with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jason Reeves, Hawaii Music Award winner Justin Kawika Young and Academy of Country Music-nominated artist Nelly Joy.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 27, Festival of Nations, Deering Oaks park, Portland, free.

Hundreds of international flags sway in the breeze over Deering Oaks as Mainers from numerous nations share a family-friendly day of multi-ethnic food, music and dancing, shopping and kids’ entertainment. Singer-songwriter Michael O. (Michael Odokara-Okigbo) will close a uniquely Portland day.

4-9 p.m. Aug. 4, Water Lantern Festival, Deering Oaks park, Portland, $30-$40. waterlanternfestival.com

This event highlights the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water. Enjoy food trucks and music, and design and launch your own lantern.

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10, Gray Blueberry Festival, 24 Main St., Gray, free. On Facebook

The town of Gray celebrates the little things, like wild Maine blueberries. Gray’s fourth annual festival includes a pie-eating contest and a blueberry bakeoff, lawn games, a chainsaw wood-carving demonstration, and festival fun such as live music, food trucks and kids’ activities.

5-10 p.m. Aug. 16, Scarborough Summerfest, Mitchell Sports Complex, 11 Municipal Drive, Scarborough, free. scarboroughmaine.org

It’s like the whole town turns out on the high school sports complex. This Summerfest features a road race, food and games. Entertainment includes pirate group Northeast Buccaneers, alternative rock band Hello Newman (7-9 p.m.) and fireworks (9:15 p.m.).

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Maine Native American Summer Market, Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, free. maineshakers.com

The southernmost gathering of Wabanaki artists in Maine is an opportunity to buy crafts directly from artists nationally recognized for preserving native traditions. Performance arts are represented thanks to storyteller Geo Neptune (11:30 a.m.- to 12:30 p.m.) and Wabanaki dancers accompanied by Burnurwurbskek Singers (1-2:30 p.m.). Barbecue plates will be for sale while supplies last.

Aug. 28 to Sept. 1., Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Brunswick. thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com

This beloved bluegrass festival with beach-side camping includes headliners Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, the Gibson Brothers, Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn and Leroy Troy and The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band. Bonus Wednesday performers are Maine bands Sandy River Ramblers, Flight 317, Old Eleven and Back Woods Road. Tent camping is included with multi-day tickets, and tickets for kids 12 and under are free.

— AMY PARADYSZ

