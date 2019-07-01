SOUTH PORTLAND

Program will provide free meals for kids

The South Portland School Nutrition Program will offer a Summer Food Service Program to provide meals to all children, without charge, during the summer months. Those meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times as follows:

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon weekdays through Aug. 9 at Skillin Elementary School Cafeteria, 180 Wescott Road.

Breakfast also will be served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. weekdays through Aug. 23 in the Community Room at Brickhill, 586 Westbrook St.

There will be no food service offered Thursday in observance of the July 4 holiday.

CAMDEN

Bank taking nominations for 2019 awards

Camden National Bank is accepting nominations for its 2019 Leaders & Luminaries Awards.

This year, the bank will award a total of $20,000 to four local nonprofits on behalf of board directors who demonstrate passion, innovation and resourcefulness in their board service, fostering organizational success and sustainable board governance.

Since 2011, Camden National Bank has awarded $130,000 to Maine nonprofits on behalf of 37 outstanding board leaders. The awards are organized in partnership with the Maine Association of Nonprofits, whose mission is to strengthen the leadership, voice and organizational effectiveness of Maine nonprofits.

An independent selection committee will review all nominations, that are due on Aug. 30. Selected recipients and their organizations will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Nov. 12.For more details, eligibility requirements and the nomination form, go to www.camdennational.com/leadersandluminaries.

Bank employees pledge to aid Good Shepherd

Camden National Bank employees have pledged $13,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank from funds raised over the past year.

The donation will go toward the food bank’s $5 million Food for All capital campaign, dedicated to transforming its Hampden facility into a food storage and distribution center for statewide hunger relief.

The donation follows a $2,500 contribution the bank’s employees made to Good Shepherd Food Bank in September 2018. Many employees have also volunteered at both of the food bank’s distribution centers in Auburn and Hampden.

To date, the Food for All campaign has raised nearly $4.1 million.

WELLS

School district names Volunteer of the Year

The Wells-Ogunquit Community School District recently named Kerry DeStefano as the “Exemplary Volunteer of the Year” for the 2018-19 school year at the district’s annual volunteer appreciation luncheon honoring the school’s volunteers.

Wells-Ogunquit CSD Resource Coordinator Maryanne Foley noted that DeStefano has “been invaluable to our staff this year. She has been volunteering almost every day since September, and rarely takes a day off.”

DeStefano, a grandmother to two kindergarteners, works with the FLEX reading groups in the kindergarten program and grade 1. She begins her day reading with kindergarten students, then moves on to work with first-rade students learning math, eventually ending up in the school’s library to shelve books and perform other duties.

DeStefano is one of 300 people who volunteered varying amounts of time this school year. District volunteers are primarily composed of parents of students, students from Wells High School and retired community members.

