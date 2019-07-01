Outdoor concerts

Saint Joseph’s College will host concerts throughout the summer as part of its “From Our Roots” series. The concerts will be held outside the Stone Barn on campus. Local food and beverages will also be served. July’s concerts will feature Ballroom Thieves on July 7, The Suitcase Junket on July 14 and Session Americana on July 28. Tickets are $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sebagocenter.org/concerts.

‘Singin’ in the Rain’

Schoolhouse Arts Center presents “Singin’ in the Rain” from July 11-28. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m., Sunday performances at 5 p.m. Adult tickets will cost $19, student and senior tickets will cost $17 and VIP tickets will cost $25. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit schoolhousearts.org.

Adult paddleboard

Standish Recreation is offering a two-part adult education paddleboarding class from 6-7:30 p.m. July 11 and July 18. The first session will teach basics and safety and the second will allow students to use their new skills during an outing at Rich Memorial Beach. The fee for the class will be $39. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Senior lunch

Active Seniors meetings and lunches will be held July 10 and July 24 for all seniors from the Standish community. The meetings will begin at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations must be made by the Thursday before each lunch by contacting Donna Grovo at 675-3302.

