Susan Collins has done it again. Now it’s about as official as it gets. The Supreme Court has opined: Politicians can choose their own voters. Political gerrymandering somehow doesn’t strike five of the justices, bursting with partisan bias, as violating the Constitution’s direction that citizens shall do the electing.

What twisted logic is needed to so corrupt the language and clear intent of the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution for these justices to not take effective action on this matter when the legislative branch has failed? America’s vaunted checks and balances have screws loose! Time to get a wrench?

Susan Collins, no moderate, has failed both Maine and democracy: She failed to end gerrymandering through legislative action, and she has cast confirmation votes for four of the five justices who have trouble reading the 17th Amendment.

Don’t take their word for it. Read the 17th Amendment.

Dudley Greeley

Cumberland

