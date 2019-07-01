BUXTON — In an election recount Saturday, Thomas Peters won a seat on the Board of Selectmen by one vote, unseating Scott Warchol 235 to 234, according to Town Clerk John Myers.

Peters picked up two votes in the recount.

Warchol had been declared the winner of one of two available seats in the municipal election on June 11 by one vote over Peters, 234 to 233. He had been sworn in on June 15 during the annual Town Meeting and sat on the board for one selectmen’s meeting, Myers said.

Myers was to administer oath of office to Peters Monday.

Incumbent Mark Blier remained the victor for the other available seat and was the top votegetter. In the recount, Blier tallied 277, one more than in the election results.

Roger Tracy received 222 votes in the election night count and that total was unchanged in the recount.

Myers said the recount marked the first time in his 33 years as town clerk that a recount overturned an election outcome.

