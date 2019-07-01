13th Annual Independence Day Classic Car Show

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Bug Light Park, South Portland, free. On Facebook.

Yankee Ford and the South Portland Historical Society invite you to look under the hood as you marvel at an array of classic cars assembled for the 13th annual classic car show. The historical society’s museum opens for the day at 10 a.m., and a barbecue starts at 11 with standard and vegetarian options available for purchase. At the strike of noon, you’ll hear a lively reading of the Declaration of Independence by a reincarnated Ben Franklin. Also be sure to bring your sweet tooth because the Hershey’s Heartwarming tour is part of the festivities, hosting games with participants receiving free s’mores samples. If that’s not enough, members of the NorEasters Kite Club also will be on site flying their fabulous kites.

Seashore Trolley Museum 80th Anniversary Celebration

Friday to Monday. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport. trolleymuseum.org

Kennebunkport’s Seashore Trolley Museum is the oldest and largest museum of its kind with an incredible collection of historical electric streetcars, buses, light rail vehicles and rapid transit cars. Take a step back in time as you help them celebrate their 80th anniversary. On Friday night there’s a Speakeasy Casino night ($65 to $85) with casino games, hors d’oeuvres, silent movies, cigar bar, wine tasting and trolley rides. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday ($12, $10 seniors, $9.50 kids, free for under 3), and there’s a trolley parade at 1 p.m. All day long on Saturday and Sunday, model railroad layouts will be displayed, and you can operate the museum’s pump car. Swing in Monday for Massachusetts Day with items from the state displayed throughout the museum.

Hidden Gardens of Munjoy Hill

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Private gardens on Munjoy Hill, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of tour. eastenpromenade.org

Here’s an entirely enchanting way to explore parts of Munjoy Hill that you normally aren’t able to access. Hidden Gardens of Munjoy Hill is a self-guided walking tour that lets you into several private gardens in neighborhoods around the Eastern Promenade. You’ll start at Fort Allen Park and, using a map, you’ll roam around, at your own pace, to see and smell glorious gardens in Portland’s most scenic spot.

Reggae Sunday

11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Jones Landing, 6 Welch St., Peaks Island. On Facebook.

For nearly three decades, Reggae Sunday has been happening on Peaks Island and every week throngs of music and fun-loving revelers flock to Jones Landing for an afternoon of tunes from Stream Reggae. You’ll hear lively reggae and dancehall tunes, including “I Like It” and “Move Along,” and you can reach the island by Casco Bay Lines ferry, on a water taxi or, if you’re lucky, with a boat-owning friend. Jones Landing opens at 11:30 a.m. and the music starts at 1 p.m. Buckets of rum punch pair well with the tunes, and there’s a food truck out back. Reggae Sunday runs through Labor Day Weekend.

Becoming Mister Rogers

7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9 & 10. Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $25. footlightstheatre.com

It will be a beautiful day in the neighborhood for two nights in Falmouth. Paul Lally spent 10 years as director and writer of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and forged a lasting friendship with the show’s star, the late Fred Rogers. Lally’s multimedia show offers a behind-the-scenes look at the much-loved children’s show and includes a Q&A period, so come prepared with something you’ve always wanted to know about the iconic program.

