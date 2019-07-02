Arrests

No arrests were reported for from June 25 to July 1.

Summonses

6/25 no time listed, A 17-year-old male was issued a summons by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of possession of marijuana.

6/28 at 2:07 p.m. Aaron Nagg, 21, of Pennsylvania, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of speeding.

Fire calls

6/27 at 6:13 a.m. Accident on Ocean House Road.

6/29 at 5:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Hannaford Cove Road.

6/29 at 5:54 p.m. Lightning strike on Ocean House Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from June 25 to July 1.

