BATH: Fireworks around 9 p.m. at Waterfront Park.

CAPE ELIZABETH: Fort Williams will be open to watch the Portland fireworks from across the bay at 9:15 p.m.

FREEPORT: A 5K will start off the day at 7 a.m. at L.L. Bean, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street and concluding with fireworks hosted by L.L. Bean at 9 p.m.

KENNEBUNKPORT: Fireworks at 9 p.m. on Kennebunk Beach.

NAPLES: A 2 p.m. parade on Roosevelt Trail and fireworks starting at dusk on the Naples Causeway.

OGUNQUIT: Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. on Ogunquit Beach.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH: Annual parade starts at 10 a.m. in Ocean Park; fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. in downtown Old Orchard Beach.

PORTLAND: Portland Symphony Orchestra starts off the night at 7:30 p.m. on the Eastern Promenade, with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m. This year, people can reserve seats for $25 or $50.

SOUTH PORTLAND: The 12th annual car show will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bug Light Park, where at 9:15 p.m., people will be invited to come watch the Portland fireworks.

YORK: Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Ellis Park/Short Sands Beach.

