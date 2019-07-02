RANGELEY — A former local woman died Tuesday after her SUV struck the back of a Mack dump truck on Route 17, Police Chief Russell French said.

Sharon Connally, 67, of Washington state was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The Rangeley Fire Rescue Department extricated her from the Toyota Highlander.

The dump truck was owned by M & H Logging of Rangeley. The circumstances of the accident were not released Tuesday and the cause is under investigation.

French said he notified Connally’s daughter and son-in-law who were at a camp in Rangeley.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was called to reconstruct the accident because Maine State Police were on another case.

A Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to the scene, and the U.S. Border Patrol in Rangeley conducted traffic control. Route 17, which is also called Rumford Road, was closed for hours after the accident, which was reported at 1:43 p.m.

A couple of firefighters received minor injuries during the extrication and had to be treated, French said. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were at the scene.

