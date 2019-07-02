Portland woman honored as founder of medical supply nonprofit

Elizabeth McLellan, founder and president of Partners for World Health, was honored at the University of New England’s 58th annual Deborah Morton Society Convocation and Awards Ceremony on June 14 at the Portland campus.

Partners for World Health builds partnerships with health care industries to recycle and redistribute discarded medical supplies to places in need. As of 2018, PWH has redirected over 1 million pounds of discarded medical supplies to Africa, South East Asia and South America. In addition, McLellan organizes six global health medical missions per year to provide education and training to health care workers with a focus on improving the standard of practice. PWH accomplishes its mission with a workforce of over 800 volunteers.

As an active member of the Portland community, McLellan, who was one of three women recognized, has been involved with the World Affairs Council, Portland Ovations, Maine Historical Society and Learning Works.

Recognition

Waynflete Board of Trustees President Christopher Smith presented the 2019 Drake Award to William A. Torrey III at the school’s recent 121st commencement ceremony. The award is given by the Waynflete’s Board of Trustees to individuals who inspire others to support Waynflete and its mission and who have given years of outstanding service to the school.

KeyBank has been named an honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The award recognizes KeyBank as one of the most community-minded companies in the United States.

At its annual meeting of policyholders, workers’ compensation specialist The MEMIC Group presented awards for workplace safety to just four of its more than 18,000 Maine policyholders, including Landry/French Construction Company of Scarborough.

Onward and upward

Lt. j.g. Cyrus Wolfinger of Cape Elizabeth is a student pilot with the “Stingrays” of Training Squadron 35; the squadron flies the T-44C Pegasus aircraft. A Navy student pilot is responsible for learning how to fly multi-engine aircraft and become efficient in working with the flight crew in order to transition into a successful naval aviator.

Granted

Maine Medical Center has been awarded a five-year, $1.8 million grant from the American Medical Association aimed at transforming the training of residents. MMC was awarded the grant for a proposal to redesign the clinical learning environment to prepare residents for team-based care.

The Shade Tree Project, a Portland-based nonprofit, received a $5,000 Impact Grant from the Pollination Project to fund health and education programs to help albinos living in Mozambique. The grant will ensure local activists can distribute sunscreen, lead public education campaigns, and advocate for institutional change.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation recently awarded grants to Portland nonprofits Fork Food Lab, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Portland Museum of Art and Preble Street.

Summit Natural Gas of Maine awarded West Side Trail in Yarmouth a $4,000 grant to for Phase 2 of the project to connect the southern tip of Cousins Island to the northern end of town along the CMP transmission line.

