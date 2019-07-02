LYON, France — Alex Morgan scored the go-ahead goal in the 31st minute and the U.S. women’s soccer team beat England 2-1 to reach the final in the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

The U.S. took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Christen Press in the 10th minutes. England tied it when Ellen White scored nine minutes later.

SEMIFINAL WHO: Netherlands vs. Sweden WHEN: 3 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: FS1 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday TELEVISION: FOX

The U.S., the defending World Cup champs, will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between the Netherlands and Sweden, in the final at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

