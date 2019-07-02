LYON, France — Alex Morgan scored the go-ahead goal in the 31st minute and the U.S. women’s soccer team beat England 2-1 to reach the final in the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.
The U.S. took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Christen Press in the 10th minutes. England tied it when Ellen White scored nine minutes later.
The U.S., the defending World Cup champs, will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between the Netherlands and Sweden, in the final at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
This story will be updated.
-
Sports
Morgan goal lifts U.S. to Women’s World Cup final with 2-1 win over England
-
Nation & World
To boost milk, dairy groups see hope in lattes in schools
-
Nation & World
Government photos show detained migrants pleading for help
-
Do This
Fireworks and other Fourth of July events
-
Sports
Top seed Barty advances at Wimbledon