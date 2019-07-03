The Boston Celtics are adding some depth at point guard, bringing Brad Wanamaker back on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wanamaker only played in 36 games last season. Most appearances were short, but he did get 28 minutes in the regular-season finale, scoring 17 points and getting 7 assists. Wanamaker didn’t play much, but he was often praised by Brad Stevens.

“I just thought he’s been a pro all year,” Stevens said after the regular season ended. “To see him have to sit, then step up without much notice, it’s not like I went up to him and said, ‘Brad you’re going to play 20 minutes tonight.’ I just threw him in there.”

The Celtics will apparently use Wanamaker similarly to how they used Terry Rozier this past season. Boston is always careful not to unnecessarily tax its starters, so Kemba Walker will probably see a small reduction in the 34 minutes per game he’s averaged in Charlotte. Marcus Smart will get a majority of backup minutes but Smart and Walker will also probably share some minutes on the court as well.

If that is, indeed, the three-guard rotation, then Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters, assuming both stay with the Celtics, will likely spend a majority of their seasons with the Maine Red Claws.

The move brings Boston’s projected roster to a league-maximum 15, not counting two-way players, meaning the team can’t sign any other players without waiving someone before the season starts. It’s possible the Celtics are maneuvering for a trade, with a lot of small contracts they could throw in to match a bigger salary.

PISTONS: A person familiar with the situation says Markieff Morris has agreed to a two-year contract.

Morris has averaged 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds during his eight-year career. The 6-foot-10 forward played a career-low 58 games last season, limited by a neck injury, for Washington and Oklahoma City.

HAWKS-GRIZZLIES TRADE: A person with knowledge of the situation says Atlanta has acquired veteran forward Chandler Parsons in a trade that sends Miles Plumlee and Solomon Hill to Memphis.

The 30-year-old Parsons averaged 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25 games, including three starts, for Memphis last season.

BULLS: Center Wendell Carter Jr. will have surgery next week to repair an abdominal muscle injury. The team expects him to be ready for training camp.

The 6-foot-10 Carter showed promise last season after being drafted with the No. 7 overall pick, averaging 10.3 points and 7 rebounds in 44 games before a season-ending left thumb injury.

TRAIL BLAZERS: Portland announced the signings of forwards Mario Hezonja and Anthony Tolliver.

Hezonja, the No. 5 pick in the 2015 draft by Orlando, played three seasons with the Magic before spending last season with the New York Knicks. He averaged 8.8 points in 58 games.

Tolliver spent last season with Minnesota. The 11-year veteran has also played with eight other teams, averaging 6.4 points.

MAVERICKS: A person with knowledge of the deal says Boban Marjanovic has agreed to a contract that will likely make him the team’s backup center.

Dallas will be the fifth team in five seasons for Marjanovic, who has career averages of 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Share

« Previous

Next »