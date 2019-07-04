MIAMI — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, a former University of Miami standout, was involved in a two-car accident early Thursday morning that resulted in his left arm being amputated.

Norton’s left arm had to be amputated by paramedics at the scene for him to be removed from the rolled-over vehicle, sources told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. According to the sources, he is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Malki Kawa, Norton’s agent tweeted Thursday morning. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, Norton’s black 2017 Ford F250 rolled over onto its roof after colliding with a concrete barrier for unknown reasons. A gray 2015 Maserati also was involved in the crash. The vehicle had minor damage, but the driver was not hurt.

According to the report, the crash took place at approximately 1:18 a.m. on the Dolphin Expressway (State Road 836) westbound ramp, leading to the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826).

Both passengers injured in Norton’s truck were transported to the Trauma Center, but only Norton’s injuries are considered serious.

The Dolphins claimed Norton off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad late last year, and placed the 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive lineman on the 53-man roster, where he was expected to compete with 12 other defensive linemen to determine who makes it onto Miami’s 53-man roster.

A FORMER Dallas Cowboys player previously convicted in a drunken driving crash that killed a teammate is now wanted for violating his probation.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s office says a warrant was issued for the arrest of Josh Brent after the former defensive lineman was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Brent was arrested Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Coppell after police say the 31-year-old resisted an officer trying to handcuff him for public intoxication.

In 2014, Brent was convicted of intoxication manslaughter for his role in the crash that killed teammate Jerry Brown Jr. Brent was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years’ probation.

It was not immediately clear if Brent was in custody, or if he had an attorney.

PATRIOTS: Rob Gronkowski is enjoying retirement during the ongoing twilight of the NFL offseason.

That’s all he’ll say. That’s all he knows.

As for September, when the Patriots will kick off their 2019 campaign without him against the Steelers, Gronkowski can’t say.

“There’s definitely going to be times when you miss it and everything,” he said on the Rich Eisen Show Wednesday. “I would always say that it’s still the offseason right now. I mean I can’t really say how I’m going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything. You know, I just felt like it was time. I feel really good right now and it was just definitely something I felt like it was the right time and the right thing to do.

“To have that load off your back, I mean I’ve been playing football for 15 years straight in a row of that grind. Just relaxing right now feels good.”

Gronkowski shared he’s lost weight since New England won Super Bowl LIII over the Rams in early February. The future Hall of Famer says he weighs 250 pounds after tipping the scales between 260 and 270 over his entire nine-year career. Gronkowski announced his retirement last March.

He made an instant impact as a second-round pick in 2010 and fought through a slew of injuries to thrust himself into the conversation for best tight end ever.

New England will return to the field on July 25 for the start of training camp. Gronkowski says this far he’s spent his early retirement “relaxing, traveling, seeing the family.” Who knows how long that will last when the rest of the Patriots are soon hard at work.

“You want to know something? I never had an August off in my life. So, it’s gonna be a little different,” Gronk said. “That’s when it’s gonna start really seeing the change is when that comes around in August when I’m not in training camp; I might not know what to do with myself.”

