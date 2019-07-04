BASEBALL

Bobby Dalbec and Luke Tendler both hit two-run home runs in the fourth inning, and the Portland Sea Dogs surged to a 6-3 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday in an Eastern League game at Manchester, New Hampshire.

Kutter Crawford (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out nine in six innings to help Portland win its fifth straight.

Tendler added an RBI double in the sixth.

GOLF

PGA: Scott Piercy went on a late birdie binge en route to a 9-under 62 and the first-round lead at the inaugural 3M Open. Adam Hadwin and Hideki Matsuyama were each two shots back at the TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota.

LPGA: One year after Yu Liu shot her lowest round on the tour at Thornberry Creek of Oneida, she tied the course record with a 10-under 62 for a one-shot lead in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Wisconsin.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington shot a 7-under 63 to take a one-shot lead over Zander Lombard in the opening round of the Irish Open at Lahinch.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Brad Keselowski says he was sending a message by intentionally running into William Byron during practice for the upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Keselowski was upset about Byron’s blocking a year ago at Daytona and retaliated during the second practice session Thursday.

Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet sustained enough damage that his team switched to a backup and he will have to start at the rear of the field for Saturday’s race.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Frank Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time record scorer, is returning to the club as its 12th manager in 16 years.

The former midfielder left second-tier club Derby, where he came close to securing promotion to the Premier League in his first season in management.

NWSL: The National Women’s Soccer League and ESPN announced a television contract for the second half of the league’s season. The network will televise 14 matches – eight on ESPN News and six on ESPN2, including both semifinals and the championship.

FIFA: Criticism of FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse investigations was “ill-informed and unjustified,” the governing body said after the coach of the Afghanistan women’s national team said she was “disgusted” with him.

OLYMPICS

VOTE BUYING: Jailed former governor of Rio de Janeiro state Sergio Cabral told a judge he paid about $2 million for the votes of International Olympic Committee members to award the city the 2016 Summer Games.

