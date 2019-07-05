Bingo!

Summer is officially here and so are bingo nights at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St. Each Thursday through August the doors of the church hall will open at 5:30 p.m. to kick off the evening with Early Bird games at 6:30 p.m. Regular bingo games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome to come join the fun.

Summer ping pong

Ping pong at Town Hall on North High Street is shifting to summer hours of 7-10 p.m. on Mondays. Seven tables and all equipment are available free of charge. Participants are asked to bring sneakers to preserve the finish on the floor. All are welcome — just show up ready to play.

Annual book sale

The Friends of the Bridgton Public Library host their annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in the library courtyard on Main Street. Come look through hundreds of used books at bargain prices, including fiction, a wide range of nonfiction, children’s books, audio books and videos for all ages. There will also be a bake sale inside the library so be sure to pick up some goodies to take home. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the library and its programs. The rain date for the sale is Saturday, July 20.

LEA events

Join the Lakes Environmental Association in exploring the unique wetland flora at the Holt Pond Preserve on Wednesday, July 10, from 4-5:30 p.m. The preserve features various ecosystems, habitats and species that are not found in many areas. Bring water and wear rain boots.

From July 16-18 LEA will run its Lake School three-day intensive for students and adults age 16 and up, taught by Science Center Research Director Dr. Ben Peierls, Staff researcher Maggie Welch and Education Director Alanna Doughty. The cost is $200 per person (LEA members $150); scholarships are available based on need. For more information and to register for either event call 647-8580, email [email protected] or go to www.mainlakes.org.

Softball help needed

Bridgton Rec Director Gary Colello is looking for volunteers to help host the Maine State All-Star Babe Ruth Softball Tournament July 12-14. Anyone who can help with the concession stands, grooming fields, collecting money at the gate, scorekeeping or announcing should contact him at 647-8786 or e-mail [email protected]

Vintage baseball

The Bridgton Historical Society will present Vintage Baseball by members of the Dirigo Vintage Base Ball Club at 2 p.m. July 14 at the Gibbs Avenue Museum, just off Main Street, next to the fire station. All are welcome. For more information call 647-3699, go to www.bridgtonhistory.org or email [email protected]

Community Band at library

The Bridgton Community Band will perform in the courtyard of the Bridgton Library on Main Street from 7-8:30 p.m. July 17 and July 24. The concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair and invite some friends to enjoy the performance.

