Show off your pets

Would you like to show off your beloved animal and meet other interesting pets? Come to the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, for their 17th annual Pet Show.

All pets are welcome to attend for socializing with other friendly pets and their owners. Light refreshments will be served. A representative from the GNG Animal Hospital will be on hand for a fun presentation. An additional exciting canine visitor will be in attendance to provide entertainment and education. Registration is appreciated. For more information, call Carla at 926-4840.

Nature’s outdoor classroom

The mysteries of the Maine woods will be explored and revealed during this approximately two-hour guided hike through the Shakers’ land beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13. Learn about the indigenous species of birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, plants, trees and fungi that occupy the many diverse habitats of Shaker Village, headquartered at 707 Shaker Road. See evidence of glacial and geological forces that formed the land and watershed, including Sabbathday Lake from Loon’s Point and the hidden treasure of Aurelia’s Cascade. The hike through hay fields, forest land and century-old logging trails will include insights to the Shakers’ 200 years of land use and management.

This free program is designed for families. Dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear for a 3-mile, moderate walk. Both bug repellent and sunscreen are recommended, as well as a camera, binoculars and bottled water. Registration is highly encouraged as there is a limit of 12 hikers per outing. Sign up at maineshakers.com.

Free summer meals

The Gray-New Gloucester Summer Food Service Program begins Monday, July 8, for kids 18 and under. The location in New Gloucester is the Memorial School at 86 Intervale Road. Meals, which must be eaten on site, will be served through Aug. 9. New this year, breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. Lunch hour is from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The program is sponsored by MSAD 15 Food and Nutrition Services. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age, sexual orientation or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. For more information, contact Wendy Ordway at [email protected] or 657-4402. For additional resources, call 2-1-1.

Family Farm Yoga

Participants in Family Farm Yoga will move through the Pineland Farms farmyard in casual yoga flow, learning and connecting with furry friends and natural surroundings along the way. This family program takes place from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at Pineland Farm’s Education Barn, 110 Valley Farm Road, and is open to ages 3 and up. Bring your own blanket or yoga mat. Registration is required, and the cost is $8 per person. For tickets, go to shop.pinelandfarms.org, Classes & Events. Contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or [email protected] for more details.

